Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GWRS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.70 million, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

