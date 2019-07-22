GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

GLNCY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.82. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

