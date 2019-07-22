GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised SUN ART RETAIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.40 ($29.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $54.12 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.