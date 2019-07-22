Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE FVI opened at C$4.90 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a market cap of $784.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$77.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 54,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$214,219.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,973,314.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.