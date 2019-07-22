Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 222.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.