Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd alerts:

Shares of DFP opened at $25.67 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.