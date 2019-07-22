FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “F”

TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a b rating to a f rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $57.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.13.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

