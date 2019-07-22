First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce $96.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.41 million and the highest is $111.05 million. First Majestic Silver posted sales of $79.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $374.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.93 million to $439.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $473.31 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $589.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper purchased 22,055 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 124,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 9,733,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

