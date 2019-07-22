First Analysis Initiates Coverage on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of EHTH opened at $86.84 on Friday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 137.84 and a beta of 1.23.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $539,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,072,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,755 shares of company stock worth $4,026,975 over the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,565,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,568,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,540.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,514,000 after buying an additional 1,544,184 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 12.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,222,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,205,000 after buying an additional 131,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 27.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,464,000 after buying an additional 214,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

