Financial Analysis: Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Adomani (NYSE:ADOM)

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 5.11% 31.31% 6.99% Adomani -169.52% -104.32% -73.03%

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Adomani does not pay a dividend. Dana pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dana and Adomani, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 3 7 0 2.70 Adomani 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dana currently has a consensus price target of $21.11, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Adomani has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 902.00%. Given Adomani’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than Dana.

Volatility and Risk

Dana has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Adomani shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dana and Adomani’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $8.14 billion 0.33 $427.00 million $2.97 6.26 Adomani $5.01 million 3.63 -$11.04 million ($0.15) -1.66

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dana beats Adomani on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; and hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. Dana Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Hyliion Inc. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

