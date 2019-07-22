Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Brightsphere Investment Group (OTCMKTS:BSIG) Financial Analysis

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fifth Street Asset Management and Brightsphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightsphere Investment Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Brightsphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management $82.55 million 0.96 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Brightsphere Investment Group $928.20 million 1.32 $136.40 million $1.86 5.98

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.3%. Brightsphere Investment Group does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Brightsphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Brightsphere Investment Group 14.88% 187.25% 12.31%

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

