Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vince from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidus Investment news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

