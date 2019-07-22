Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce sales of $304.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.40 million and the highest is $305.60 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $291.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

FSS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.06. 434,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.58. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.