Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Acquires 137,702 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 137,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $2,931,675.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. William Blair began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

