Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

EYEG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, insider Stephen From sold 127,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $30,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,154 shares of company stock worth $39,877. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

