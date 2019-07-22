Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Given $30.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exterran an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EXTN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. 100,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,117. Exterran has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $351.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Exterran by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

