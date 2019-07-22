Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,498. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after buying an additional 225,205 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 479,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 125,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,536,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

