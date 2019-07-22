Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.75.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$8.35 and a one year high of C$18.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$287.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$285.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.