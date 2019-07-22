eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.37.

EBAY stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $787,041.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,290.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 801,529 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

