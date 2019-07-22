Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.