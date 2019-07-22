Discover Financial Services (DFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $82.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $453,683.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,432.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,369 shares of company stock worth $3,953,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

