Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €129.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €128.52 ($149.44).

ETR DB1 opened at €129.40 ($150.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52-week high of €130.70 ($151.98). The business’s 50-day moving average is €126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

