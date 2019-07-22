Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €98.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grenke has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.17 ($109.50).

ETR:GLJ opened at €89.75 ($104.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.87. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.07. Grenke has a 52 week low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 52 week high of €107.30 ($124.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.59.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

