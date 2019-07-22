Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €37.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.76 ($50.88).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €37.74 ($43.88) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.22. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

