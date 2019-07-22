Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DEE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $0.65 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Delphi Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

TSE DEE opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16. Delphi Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Energy will post 0.0722581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

