Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 103.90% and a negative net margin of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 636,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 281,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.