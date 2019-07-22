Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Barclays

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of CRWD opened at $83.52 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crowdstrike stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

