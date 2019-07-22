Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded Husky Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.98 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 921.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 378,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 341,261 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 929.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451,425 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 832.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,262,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 157,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

