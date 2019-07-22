Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COWN stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Cowen has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $475.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cowen had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 20,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,706.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 147,760 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 560,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 469,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 31,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

