Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 31 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE CAAP traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 242,019 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

