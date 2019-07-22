ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $86.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ConturaEnergyInc . an industry rank of 195 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Unique Fabricating and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Matthew Manno sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $340,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,592 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth $261,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth $4,789,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth $216,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth $1,646,000.

CTRA traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $38.77. 149,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,230. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($3.19). The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.05 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

