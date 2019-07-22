Contrasting COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Steris (NASDAQ:STE)

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Steris (NYSE:STE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Steris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $4.81 million 3.49 -$3.70 million ($0.55) -8.00 Steris $2.78 billion 4.44 $304.05 million $4.89 29.91

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Steris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Steris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S does not pay a dividend. Steris pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steris has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Steris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Steris 0 0 4 0 3.00

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.09%. Steris has a consensus price target of $148.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is more favorable than Steris.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Steris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -22.03% -4.79% -2.18% Steris 10.93% 13.34% 8.29%

Risk and Volatility

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steris has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Steris beats COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; VergenixFG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment install, maintain, upgrade, repair, and troubleshoot services. This segment provides its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier products, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide and hydrogen peroxide; and laboratory testing services. It operates a network of approximately 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Derby, the United Kingdom.

