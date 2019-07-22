Comparing Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) & American Public Education (OTCMKTS:APEI)

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Creative Learning and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 2 2 0 2.50

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning N/A N/A N/A American Public Education 7.45% 8.38% 7.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Learning and American Public Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $2.46 million 0.29 -$1.03 million N/A N/A American Public Education $297.69 million 1.75 $25.64 million $1.62 19.41

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Summary

American Public Education beats Creative Learning on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

