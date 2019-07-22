Comparing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apyx Medical and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical 224.06% -12.25% -10.53% Endologix -54.72% -173.52% -19.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and Endologix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $16.69 million 12.82 $64.01 million ($0.29) -21.76 Endologix $156.47 million 0.74 -$79.71 million ($7.20) -0.93

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endologix. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endologix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apyx Medical and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Endologix 0 4 1 0 2.20

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.78%. Endologix has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 340.12%. Given Endologix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endologix is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Endologix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

