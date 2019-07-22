COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.52. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.20.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $688.45 million for the quarter. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR had a return on equity of 70.05% and a net margin of 23.28%.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

