CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0055 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $9,424.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00297484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.01719463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00117019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000676 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

