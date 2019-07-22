Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Cloudera posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,545,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,290 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 174.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,507.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,836 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 91.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,292,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,854,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 436,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

CLDR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 7,745,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $20.18.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.