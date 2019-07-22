Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of CFG opened at $36.83 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 72,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

