CIBC Lowers Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$11.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VII. Raymond James reissued an average rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.73.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

VII opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.68.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$546.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$650.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$83,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,988,421.38. Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $268,712 in the last ninety days.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.