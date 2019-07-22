Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $130.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $25,149.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

