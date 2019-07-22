Chesnara (LON:CSN) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Chesnara (LON:CSN) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market cap of $532.37 million and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.20. Chesnara has a 52 week low of GBX 310.50 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.35).

In related news, insider David Rimmington sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.85), for a total value of £99,428 ($129,920.29).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

