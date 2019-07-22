Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 390.60% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $694,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,453.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,251 shares of company stock valued at $15,599,854. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

