Cantor Fitzgerald Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $68.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $68.00 price objective on WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $63.52.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 13.44%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

