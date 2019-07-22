Canaccord Genuity Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.42.

CG opened at C$10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.02.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$444.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

