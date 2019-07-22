Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $621.60 Million

Brokerages expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $621.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.82 million and the lowest is $619.38 million. CAE reported sales of $559.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.05 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$12.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 132,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. CAE has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.