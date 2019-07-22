Brokerages Set Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) PT at $4.25

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 654,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $237.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

