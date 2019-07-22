Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target at $16.50

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

MESA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

MESA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 265,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,007. The company has a market cap of $293.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $177.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.75 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

