Brokerages Expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 195 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $169.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.21. Verso has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.26 million. Verso had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verso will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

