Brokerages Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.25). Intec Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTEC. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Maxim Group downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,638,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

