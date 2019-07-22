Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heartland Express also posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $7,111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,921,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 256,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.